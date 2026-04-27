Rupnagar, The Punjab government commenced the state-wide celebrations of the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas with the first grand spiritual Kirtan Darbar held at Nehru Stadium.

State-wide celebrations of 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas starts in Punjab

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The mega event held on Sunday evening marked the beginning of a year-long series of programmes aimed at spreading the universal message of the revered Guru across Punjab and beyond, according to an official release.

The spiritually charged evening witnessed soulful Kirtan by renowned Hazuri Ragi of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, Bhai Ravinder Singh, and Bhai Davinder Singh Sodhi, who immersed the Sangat in divine devotion.

This was followed by an enlightening Katha Vichar by Bhai Gurmeet Singh, inspiring devotees to imbibe the teachings of Guru Ravidas in their daily lives.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who attended the event as the chief guest, extended his heartfelt greetings to the Sangat and underlined the significance of the initiative.

He said, "During the 649th Parkash Purb at Khuralgarh Sahib, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had announced a year-long series of large-scale events to celebrate the 650th anniversary."

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{{^usCountry}} "The primary objective is to spread the universal message of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji across the globe. Consequently, various educational and spiritual programs are being actively organized in schools, colleges, and universities across every corner of Punjab," the minister stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The primary objective is to spread the universal message of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji across the globe. Consequently, various educational and spiritual programs are being actively organized in schools, colleges, and universities across every corner of Punjab," the minister stated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As part of this broader initiative, spiritual Kirtan Darbars are being hosted across all districts in the state, officially beginning in Rupnagar," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As part of this broader initiative, spiritual Kirtan Darbars are being hosted across all districts in the state, officially beginning in Rupnagar," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting a major initiative of the Punjab government, Cheema announced, "The Punjab government has purchased 10 acres of land near Dera Sachkhand Ballan to establish a grand 'Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Kendra'." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting a major initiative of the Punjab government, Cheema announced, "The Punjab government has purchased 10 acres of land near Dera Sachkhand Ballan to establish a grand 'Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Kendra'." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This centre will feature a seating capacity of 750, and will be dedicated to the deep study and research of the Guru's sacred Bani and teachings. This will ensure his invaluable message reaches the masses effectively," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This centre will feature a seating capacity of 750, and will be dedicated to the deep study and research of the Guru's sacred Bani and teachings. This will ensure his invaluable message reaches the masses effectively," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Advisor to the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Deepak Bali, highlighted the enduring relevance of the Guru's teachings in contemporary society.

"Centuries ago, through his revolutionary Bani, Sri Guru Ravidas Ji taught humanity to rise above mutual differences and build a society based on equality and brotherhood," Bali said.

He urged the Sangat to follow this path to realise the vision of a harmonious and egalitarian society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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