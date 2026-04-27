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State-wide celebrations of 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas starts in Punjab

State-wide celebrations of 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas starts in Punjab

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 08:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Rupnagar, The Punjab government commenced the state-wide celebrations of the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas with the first grand spiritual Kirtan Darbar held at Nehru Stadium.

State-wide celebrations of 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas starts in Punjab

The mega event held on Sunday evening marked the beginning of a year-long series of programmes aimed at spreading the universal message of the revered Guru across Punjab and beyond, according to an official release.

The spiritually charged evening witnessed soulful Kirtan by renowned Hazuri Ragi of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, Bhai Ravinder Singh, and Bhai Davinder Singh Sodhi, who immersed the Sangat in divine devotion.

This was followed by an enlightening Katha Vichar by Bhai Gurmeet Singh, inspiring devotees to imbibe the teachings of Guru Ravidas in their daily lives.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who attended the event as the chief guest, extended his heartfelt greetings to the Sangat and underlined the significance of the initiative.

He said, "During the 649th Parkash Purb at Khuralgarh Sahib, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had announced a year-long series of large-scale events to celebrate the 650th anniversary."

Advisor to the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Deepak Bali, highlighted the enduring relevance of the Guru's teachings in contemporary society.

"Centuries ago, through his revolutionary Bani, Sri Guru Ravidas Ji taught humanity to rise above mutual differences and build a society based on equality and brotherhood," Bali said.

He urged the Sangat to follow this path to realise the vision of a harmonious and egalitarian society.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / State-wide celebrations of 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas starts in Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / State-wide celebrations of 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas starts in Punjab
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