Chandigarh News / Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab
Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab

Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla on Monday inaugurated statewide health fairs during a function at the district hospital in Mohali.
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 07:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said the programme aims to provide quality and comprehensive health services to the people, especially those living in villages, and also to give them more effective information about symptoms, causes, prevention, and treatment of various diseases.

“The issue of health today demands a lot of attention,” the minister said. “Our government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the complete well-being of the people and improving the health infrastructure and providing quality healthcare facilities.”

Apart from the department of health and family welfare, several other departments including food and supplies, youth affairs and sports, Ayush, school education, women and child development, information and public relations, panchayati raj institution and urban development.

During this five-day event, various services like laboratory, consultation, medicine, treatment and referral will be made available at one place. Dr Singla said the purpose of this programme will be completed only when the government starts providing tests, medicine, and other health facilities at all public hospitals.

