Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Amritsar, stepmother arrested

Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Amritsar, stepmother arrested

ByHT Correspondent
May 18, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Two days after a 7-year-old girl went missing in Rampur village of Amritsar, her body was found from a village pond on Wednesday

AMRITSAR

Police said the girl was bludgeoned to death by her stepmother Jyoti and her body was thrown into the village’s pond. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Two days after a 7-year-old girl went missing in Rampur village of Amritsar, her body was found from a village pond on Wednesday.

Police said the girl was bludgeoned to death by her stepmother Jyoti and her body was thrown into the village’s pond. Police have arrested Jyoti.

According to the victim’s family, the girl had gone to the tuition around 4pm on Monday. But when she did not reach there, the family launched a hunt for her.

On Monday night, the family, including the stepmother, lodged a missing and abduction complaint with the police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar-rural, Satinder Singh said during the investigation, the girl’s stepmother turned out to be the accused. “At the stepmother’s instance, we have recovered the girl’s body from the village pond. The girl was bludgeoned to death,” he added.

The victim’s mother left her with her father when she was only 3-month-old. Her father married Jyoti around four years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder amritsar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP