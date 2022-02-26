STF arrests man with 1.5kg heroin on RK road in Ludhiana

A Special Task Force (STF) team on Friday night arrested an alleged drug peddler, recovering 1.54 kg heroin from his possession. The team also impounded the motorcycle being used by the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Balwinder Singh, 27, of Panipat, Haryana, lives in a rented accommodation in New Janta Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, the STF in-charge, said he was arrested from RK road following a tip off. When frisked, the team recovered the 1.54 kg heroin from his backpack. The inspector added that the accused admitted to having been pushed into drug peddling as he was unemployed.

A case under section 21 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused at Mohali Phase 4 police station.

Three held from smuggling 4kg opium

The joint team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and Sadar Khanna police station, meanwhile, also arrested three alleged drug peddlers, recovering 4kg opium from their possession on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Shiv Kumar Gupta of Bihar, Sonu Shah and Rinki Kumari Tirki, both of Jharkhand, were arrested at a checkpoint near Navkiran Dhaba on the national highway.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) J Elanchezhian said the team had stopped a Maruti Swift Dzire car at the checkpoint, recovering the opium from the vehicle.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Sadar Khanna police station.

“During initial investigation, it was revealed that the accused had bought the consignment from Jharkhand and was going to deliver it in the area of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. During the police remand, the culprits are still being questioned, there is a possibility of major disclosures about the consignment that from where they had brought this and to whom they had to be delivered in the area of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur,” the SSP added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}