2 shooters of Bishnoi gang held for firing at AAP leader’s house

The Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested two shooters who fired at the house of AAP leader and Zila Parishad member Makhan Singh Lobana. No one was injured in the firing.

The firing at AAP leader and Zila Parishad member Makhan Singh Lobana’s house came a day after he allegedly received a ₹ 50 lakh ransom call from Anmol Bishnoi, who is the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firing at Lobana’s house came a day after he allegedly received a ₹50 lakh ransom call from Anmol Bishnoi, who is the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Kharod alias Prajapati and Krishan Kumar alias Lovely Rajput, both residents of Shahbad in Kurukshetra.

Deputy Inspector General (STF), Simardeep Singh said that two .32-bore country-made pistols and a bike used in the crime have also been recovered from their possession.

“On April 26, Lobana had received the ransom call from Anmol Bishnoi, and the next day his house was fired upon. The STF unit has arrested both the shooters involved in the incident. They are being interrogated about how the gangster contacted them, who are their funders and other important leads,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cops said the shooters are aides of Bishnoi and were working at the behest of Anmol Bishnoi, who is said to be living in the USA.

“Recently, the duo had done a recce in Punjab’s Moga, and their link to other conspirators is being verified,” Singh said.

A case was registered earlier at Sector 9 police station on April 27 under charges of attempt to murder, extortion and others.

Anmol is one of the accused in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Unit in-charge inspector Deepender Singh said that Sahil is under two days remand with them, while Krishan has been sent to jail.

“They have revealed that the call was made by Anmol to Lobana demanding ₹50 lakh ransom. At least eight such ransom calls of the same amount have been made by Anmol in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak and Sonepat. This was their first shooting, and Anmol could have used them to target others like mining dealers in Panchkula or liquor contractors in Yamunanagar,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}