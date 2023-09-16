STF nabs 2 for seeking 30 lakh extortion from goldsmith

The Ambala unit of the Special Task Force (STF) arrested two men for allegedly demanding ₹30 lakh as extortion from a Yamunanagar-based goldsmith, officials said on Friday. They were identified as Aapchari Balak and Sukhwinder, both locals. Inspector Deepender of the unit said that on September 11, Amit, a resident of Ambala, filed a complaint that he received an extortion call to give ₹30 lakh, else he will be shot dead. A case was registered under Sections 385 and 506 of the IPC at Chhappar police station in Yamunanagar. “The team arrested both the accused. During questioning, Aapchari revealed that they were working on orders of Yamunanagar’s Gurleen and Ambala’s Karan, both settled abroad. The duo did the recee of Amit’s shop in Mustafabad in Yamunanagar and also made his mobile number available to them,” the inspector said in a statement.

Kaithal’s Major Payal Chhabra gets Maroon Beret

KARNAL : Major Payal Chhabra of Kalayat in Kaithal passed the para-probation of Special Forces of the Army and got the Maroon Beret. Payal was currently posted as a specialist surgeon in the army hospital at ladakh. She has achieved the distinction of becoming a commando by passing the trained para-probation while working as a doctor in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AMC). Payal had completed her training at the Air Force Training School of Para Commando Agra. On January 13, 2021, she got her first posting and was commissioned as Captain. After obtaining MBBS MS Surgery degree, she became a senior resident in the surgery department of Government Kalpana Chawla Medical College, Karnal.

Bodies of missing Karnal boy, girl recovered from canal

Karnal : A day after they went missing under mysterious circumstances, the bodies of a minor girl and a minor boy have been recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal near Indri of Karnal district. The police said that they both studied in the same school. The family members of the girl had filed a police complaint when she did not return from school on Thursday. They found the boy’s bike parked near the canal and mobile phones of both girl and boy were also recovered from the bike. After registering a case under Section 346 of the IPC, the police started investigation. Indri DSP Subhash Chander said that the bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination.

HC dismisses Rampal’s bail plea

Chandigarh : The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed bail plea of self-styled godman Rampal. The Satlok ashram head, Rampal, who is behind bars since November 2014 following his arrest in a criminal contempt case, is convicted in October 2018 by a Hisar trial court in two murder cases registered against him in Hisar in November 2014. A large-scale violence was witnessed during the November 2014 operation launched by multiple agencies to nab him as he refused to appear before the high court in a contempt case. In the entire operation, six lives were lost, and 110 police personnel and 70 civilians sustained injuries. The bail plea was filed in one of the FIRs registered into violence reported in 2014. Even if allowed, he would have remained in jail as he is convicted in two murder cases.

