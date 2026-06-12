STF-CBI operation: Ambala gangster who fled on fake passport extradited from Georgia

The Haryana special task force (STF) in coordination with the central bureau of investigation (CBI), secured the extradition of Vainket Garg (29), a hardened criminal and a proclaimed offender involved in 34 criminal cases registered in Haryana and Chandigarh, from Georgia.

Haryana STF officials escort gangster Vainket Garg after his extradition from Georgia, in an operation coordinated by the CBI, in Gurugram on Thursday. (PTI)

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A red notice subject, Garg, a resident of Chandana colony of Naraingarh in Ambala, is the leader of a gang, comprising 53 members and allegedly affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-led syndicate, STF and CBI officials said. A red notice is issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence.

The gang, officials said, has been involved in murder, targeted killings, attempt to murder, extortion, organizsed crime and illegal use of firearms across Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Chandigarh. Major criminal incidents attributed to the gang included the murder of BSP leader Harbilas at Naraingarh in January 2025 and multiple extortion related firing incidents in Ambala and Yamunanagar districts.

STF officials said Garg was arrested during the course of investigations but absconded and fled from India after being granted bail by the court.

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{{^usCountry}} STF officials said that investigations revealed that Garg fled India on December 10, 2024 from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi to the United Arab Emirates and subsequently travelled to Georgia on January 26, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} STF officials said that investigations revealed that Garg fled India on December 10, 2024 from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi to the United Arab Emirates and subsequently travelled to Georgia on January 26, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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During investigation, it was found that he had fraudulently obtained a passport by using a false residential address of Gurugram. A criminal case was also registered in this regard at Naraingarh police station in Ambala. Acting on the recommendation of STF, the passport was revoked on February 4, 2025.

STF officials said that prior to fleeing India, 23 criminal cases had already been registered against Garg. Even after escaping abroad, he continued to operate his criminal network through gang associates, resulting in 11 additional criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organised crime and Arms Act violations, they said.

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A CBI spokesperson said that at the request of Haryana Police, the national central bureau New Delhi got a red notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Georgian authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them. Following due legal process, the Georgian authorities granted extradition of the subject to India.

With active co-ordination with the Georgian authorities, the escort team of Haryana Police visited Georgia where the accused was handed over to Haryana Police. The escort team along with the subject arrived at Delhi on June 11, the CBI said.