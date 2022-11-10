Stop dumping of cow dung in Buddha Nullah on priority: Ludhiana MP to MC officials

Ludhiana member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu on Wednesday told municipal corporation officials to find an immediate solution to dumping of cow dung in the Buddh Nullah by dairy units within and outside city limits.

Bittu was chairing a meeting with MC officials at the civic body’s Zone-D office to review projects being carried out under the Smart City Mission.

Even as MC officials claimed that the 225 MLD sewer treatment plant in Jamalpur will be made operational by December, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) authorities stated its working will be sub-optimal if dumping of cow dung is not stopped.

During the meeting, it was also learnt that Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is working to establish biogas plant to deal with cow dung at Tajpur road dairy complex, which will be completed by December 2024. A project to increase capacity of the bio-gas plant at Haibowal dairy complex is also in the pipeline.

“Under the project to clean Buddha Nullah, two new STPs are being established and the existing ones are being upgraded. Hundreds of crores being spent on these projects will go to waste if a solution is not found to stop dumping of cow dung in the drain,” said Bittu.

MC officials had earlier stated that 70% of the ₹519 crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project has been completed.

Bittu also questioned why MC has allowed sewer connection of villages outside city limits to be attached to its lines, stating that it is adding to pollution in Buddha Nullah. An official, requesting anonymity, claimed it had been done due to political pressure during SAD-BJP regime in the state.

When AAP MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Sidhu accused dyeing units of pollution the nullah, a representative of the industry, Rahul Verma, refuted the allegations .He stated that three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) have been established by industry at a cost of ₹100 crore each to treat industrial waste.

Of the six AAP MLAs from the city, only Sidhu participated in the meeting. Bittu said the legislators should have been present, as the sole purpose of the meeting in Ludhiana’s development.

Pakhowal Road ROB/RUB project set to miss deadline again

It was learnt during the meeting that completion of the Pakhowal Road railway over bridge/ railway under bridge (ROB/RUB) project, which has already missed multiple deadlines might take at least eight more months.

Commuters have been facing a harrowing time as incessant traffic gridlocks are witnessed at the closed stretch of Pakhowal road and adjoining areas of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town extension etc as the authorities have blocked the Pakhowal Road railway crossing for construction works and traffic has been diverted

Authorities said the delay is a result of changes in design and crossing of a main sewer line under the project site.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the municipal authorities and contractor, mayor Balkar Sandhu claimed the project will not be completed before next Diwali.

Initiated in December 2020, authorities had set August 31, 2021 as the deadline for the ₹135 crore (revised cost) project to construct two RUBs and a ROB at Pakhowal Road railway crossing. Last month, authorities claimed the work will be completed by March 2023, but is likely to miss this deadline as well. One of the RUBs (from Pakhowal Road towards Sarabha Nagar) has already been opened for traffic, while one ROB and the RUB are under construction.

After the construction of ROB was put to halt for months near Hero Bakery Chowk due to changes proposed in the design, the authorities have now decided to move forward with the original design, as learnt at the meeting. The proposed changes in design had increased cost of the project by a few crores.

Bittu also criticised the authorities for slow pace of other projects too including transforming Malhar Road into a smart one and installation of static compactors to stop open dumping of garbage.