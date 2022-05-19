Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government

Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days.

The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.

According to a statement by NCSC chairman’s office, SCs of Bhama Kalan in a complaint said that they have possession of 200 acres of land in the village since 1947.

“Since 1947, we are utilising the land for agricultural and residential purposes. We have electricity and water connection, voter card, Aadhaar card, ration card and other government identification documents on these addresses.”

“But now, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is asking us to immediately vacate the land. This is not justified as children of villagers have to attend the local school while events like marriages, deaths and births, are also scheduled in houses of many. We can’t vacate the land and shift our elderly people, especially those who are unwell, the villagers had said in the complaint.

Invoking clause Section (7) of the rules of procedures of the commission, NCSC asked Punjab chief secretary, director general of police, Ludhiana deputy commissioner and Ludhiana senior superintendent of police to maintain the status quo until the matter is under consideration of the commission.

NCSC warned the officers that no SC person should be forced to vacate the land and if found otherwise, the commission will take necessary action against the officers as per Prevention of Atrocities Act (POA) 1989.