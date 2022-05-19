Stop eviction of villagers from Ludhiana’s Bhama Kalan, Scheduled Caste panel tells Punjab government
Taking strong notice against the Punjab government for issuing eviction orders against scheduled caste residents of Bhama Kalan village of Ludhiana district, who are living there since independence, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla issued a notice to the state government on Wednesday and asked them to submit a reply within 15 days.
The NCSC also asked the Punjab government to immediately stop the eviction drive and maintain status quo.
According to a statement by NCSC chairman’s office, SCs of Bhama Kalan in a complaint said that they have possession of 200 acres of land in the village since 1947.
“Since 1947, we are utilising the land for agricultural and residential purposes. We have electricity and water connection, voter card, Aadhaar card, ration card and other government identification documents on these addresses.”
“But now, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is asking us to immediately vacate the land. This is not justified as children of villagers have to attend the local school while events like marriages, deaths and births, are also scheduled in houses of many. We can’t vacate the land and shift our elderly people, especially those who are unwell, the villagers had said in the complaint.
Invoking clause Section (7) of the rules of procedures of the commission, NCSC asked Punjab chief secretary, director general of police, Ludhiana deputy commissioner and Ludhiana senior superintendent of police to maintain the status quo until the matter is under consideration of the commission.
NCSC warned the officers that no SC person should be forced to vacate the land and if found otherwise, the commission will take necessary action against the officers as per Prevention of Atrocities Act (POA) 1989.
-
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period.
-
Untreated sewage from Longowal town being released into Ghaggar
With blatant disregard to environmental concerns, the Punjab water and sewerage board has installed a pump to release untreated sewage from Longowal town into the Ghaggar river. The pump has been set up in a room-like structure on the roadside and connected to Bahadur Singh drain with a plastic pipe. Punjab Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice to Longowal municipal council and sewerage board to stop the practice.
-
Sangam city’s civil defence post warden bags UP govt citation
For Mehra's commendable work in the field of civil defence, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to award a citation to Mani Mehra, post warden of Chowk Division, Prayagraj for the year 2020. During lockdowns in 2020 and in 2021 he had arranged distribution of free food, facemasks and sanitizers for more than 2000 needy people.
-
School astronomy labs stoke interest of young & old alike
Lucknow: Astronomy laboratories set up in government schools in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh have become a star attraction. Not only students but also adults flock the labs to learn about planets, stars, solar system and other fascinating aspects of the universe. Through telescopes, children and village residents can admire the beauty of the moon, sky and other astronomical bodies. Master teachers' trainers were chosen to provide training to the other teachers.
-
In 43 days, Punjab power corporation collects ₹694 lakh fine from violators across state
Amid a deepening power crisis, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is going all out to rein in on electricity violators and has imposed penalty to the tune of ₹694 lakh in the past 43 days across the state. Teams of the distribution wing have been conducting systematic checking in their areas to curb power thefts. According to officials, the teams have checked 54,212 connections and detected a total of 5,228 violations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics