Stop release of movie depicting life of Mata Sahib Kaur immediately: SGPC to makers
: The SGPC on Thursday asked the makers of an animation film based on the life of Mata Sahib Kaur, wife of Guru Gobind Singh, to stop the release of the movie immediately, saying it has several historical and theoretical mistakes.
The development comes a day after the Punjab government arranged a screening of the movie titled ‘Supreme Motherhood’ for members of the state assembly. The movie is scheduled to be released on April 14.
“Its release would be against the sentiments of Sikh Sangat. Therefore, the announced release of the film should be stopped immediately,” SGPC media secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said.
“There are historical and theoretical mistakes in the film,” he said.
The SGPC said it has not given any approval to the film and had earlier also denied a no objection certificate to the movie.
The makers of the movie had approached the SGPC to get the approval in March following which, the SGPC formed a sub-committee that watched the movie and declined to issue an NOC.
Condemning the announcement of the movie’s release, Ramdas said representatives of Nihal Nihal Nihal (N3) Productions, Gurbakhsh Singh, who is also a member of Mata Sahib Kaur Education Trust, United Kingdom (UK), had sent the script of the animation film.
“After examining the script, a letter was written to the concerned producers on March 25, 2019, that the Gurus cannot be projected or shown in the form of animation,” he said.
He said that the concerned producers again wrote two letters to SGPC on March 2, 2022, and March 21, 2022, and sent the animation film. After seeing the film, the SGPC sub-committee in its report stated that there are many shortcomings in the film and historically, there is no order in the movie.
Movies on the Sikh history have always drawn controversies. The SGPC had faced criticism after it had bought rights to the movie ‘Char Sahibzade’ based on the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Since then, SGPC has shied away from giving a green signal to any movie. The Akal Takht had even excommunicated director Harinder Singh Sikka for making a movie on the life of Guru Nanak Dev ji.
Only 26% in 12-14 age group got Covid jab in Ludhiana
While the vaccination programme for students above 15- to 17- year- old started on January 3, the inoculation drive for 12- to 14- years- old, which have received a lukewarm response so far, began on March 16. The students were stated to be the driver of the virus during the deadly second Covid wave. Out of the targeted 1,78,952 population between 15 to 17 years of age, a total of 1,09,086 have received jab.
Candidate’s name is Mamata, not Supriyo: Abhishek tells Ballygunge voters before polls
With a large section of Muslim voters in Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly constituency reacting adversely to the Trinamool Congress fielding former Union minister Babul Supriyo for the April 12 by-polls, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the real candidate is chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “The name of the candidate is not Babul Supriyo, the name is Mamata Banerjee,” Abhishek added.
Centre urges Maha to reconsider plan to shift Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg
The central government has requested the Maharashtra government to reconsider its decision of shifting the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in its letter has referred to reports conducted by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and SYSTRA, a consultant appointed by MMRDA, that point out technical difficulties in daily operation of Metro 3 and 6 lines if the car depot if shifted to Kanjurmarg.
Protest against hike in prices of essential medicines
VARANASI Many local people staged a sit-in and demonstrated at Rajatalab tehsil here in protest against the hike in prices of essential medicines. They demanded that price hike should be withdrawn. A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also submitted to sub divisional magistrate Udaybhan Singh in Rajatalab. The government should not allow hike in price of essential medicines at this point of time.
Wearing masks not an obligation, but a responsibility, says Uddhav Thackeray
Though the state government has removed the compulsion of wearing masks, people must put them on for their own safety and considering it their responsibility in the wake of new variants of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The government also said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 128 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,874,818.
