Stop taking subordinates along to new place of posting: Punjab DGP to senior cops

Writes to heads of police ranges and districts, says allegations of corruption, misconduct by personal staff have come to his notice
By HT Correspondent, Faridkot
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta has directed the senior officers to stop transferring their subordinates and personal staff of their choice to their new place of posting, terming the practice “not permissible”.

In a letter shot off recently to heads of police ranges and districts, the DGP said it has come to notice that some police commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) are taking junior officials such as deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), station house officers (SHOs), and their personal staff along.

Such a practice needed to be stopped forthwith, he added.

“Allegations of corruption and misconduct by such personal staff, especially readers etc, have come to my notice. Such practices lower the image of the government and the police department besides bringing a bad name to the officers concerned,” the letter read.

He further directed the inspector generals of police (IGPs), deputy inspector generals of police (DIGs), police commissioners, SSPs and commandants to ensure that the practice is stopped immediately.

“The administration wing or the headquarters will not encourage and accede to such requests in the future. Any such request must be approved by the DGP office,” he added.

