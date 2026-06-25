Storage crisis looms as Punjab godowns choked with old stocks

Foodgrain storage godowns in Punjab are currently choked to the brim with 150 lakh tonnes of rice remaining from the previous three seasons. Also, 54 lakh tonnes of paddy temporarily kept in mills is waiting to be shelled, which will add an additional 36 lakh tonnes of rice, worsening the severe storage crisis in the state. Foodgrain storage godowns in Punjab are currently choked to the brim with 150 lakh tonnes of rice remaining from the previous three seasons. Also, 54 lakh tonnes of paddy temporarily kept in mills is waiting to be shelled, which will add an additional 36 lakh tonnes of rice, worsening the severe storage crisis in the state. (HT File)

Once the paddy is shelled, it will create a massive stockpile of 186 lakh tonnes. Combined with over 140 lakh tonnes of wheat from the last three seasons, these huge food reserves are taking up space. Some of this harvest is stored poorly.

With 326 lakh tonnes of foodgrains heading for state godowns, Punjab has completely run out of storage space. State food and civil supplies officials are now concerned about finding adequate facilities to store the upcoming paddy harvest due in October and November.

The slow movement of grains is making problems worse. The state food department asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to move 12 lakh tonnes of rice every month, but the FCI is only moving 5 lakh tonnes.

“We have covered godowns of 183 lakh tonnes capacity, which have been choked completely,” said principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Punjab, Rahul Tiwari. “Then comes covered area plinths (CAP) storage of nearly 60 lakh tonne capacity, which has also been occupied. We have no space to store the rice to be processed from the paddy of the previous kharif season,” he added.

An official from the state food department said that all available space in the state, including covered godowns, mandi yards, and rice mills, is completely full. Because space is still available in consuming states, the state government has asked the Centre to transfer the grain stocks there.

The Rice Millers Association, Punjab, recently met BJP national president Nitin Nabin to demand the urgent removal of piling food grain stocks.

“We have asked the BJP national president to take up the food grains storage problem in the state with the Union government. If this issue is not resolved, it will lead to a severe problem for the farmers during the upcoming kharif harvest. Still, 30-35% of the previous season’s paddy milling is waiting to be done,” said Bharat Bhushan Binta, president, Rice Millers Association, Punjab.

Chief secy seeks more storage space from Centre

Chief secretary KAP Sinha has urged the Centre to build extra CAP storage. In a communiqué to the Union food and public distribution secretary, Sinha stated that state agencies procured 121.63 lakh tonnes of wheat during the recent rabi season. However, due to slow grain movement, the state was already holding a massive 36 lakh tonnes of wheat stock from previous years ahead of the harvest.

“Due to shortage of storage space, state agencies had to store around 40 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in rice mills and mandi yards,” Sinha added.

The communiqué said that average wheat movement from the state has been around 5 lakh tonnes for several months. “If this trend persists, only 50 lakh tonnes of wheat will be cleared between June 2026 and March 2027, triggering a severe shortage of storage space,” it added.

Storage woes

183 lakh tonne: Total covered space to store foodgrains in Punjab

150 lakh tonne: Rice stored of previous 3 seasons

140 lakh tonne: Wheat of previous 3 seasons

36 lakh tonne: Milling 54 lakh tonnes of paddy will soon add more rice to the stockpiles.

60 lakh tonne: Covered area plinths storage