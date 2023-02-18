Strained by staff shortage, GMADA LAC refuses to clear files

The land acquisition officer (LAC) of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Jasleen Kaur, has refused to clear any files pertaining to her department owing to shortage of staff.

In an intimation to GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal, the official said she cannot clear the files unless the vacant junior posts are filled.

The land acquisition officer is tasked with applications pertaining to letter of intent (LoI), demarcation certificates and oustee certificates, apart from land allocation and land allotment.

However, as per GMADA records, the post of naib tehsildar in the land acquisition department has been lying vacant for the past three months and that of kanungo for 14 months, while there is no patwari for the past three years.

Speaking to HT, Kaur said, “The files have to be first cleared by junior officials before being taken up by seniors. I have requested the authorities concerned several times, but the staff has yet to be recruited. Meanwhile, the work continues to pile up.”

On GMADA’s part, chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said, “We have already written to the state government for recruitments, as both the staff and applicants are suffering.”

“Over 500 LoIs are pending with GMADA. What is the allottees’ fault? I visit the office repeatedly for my LoI, but always have to return empty handed,” said Gurminder Singh Bakarpur, an aggrieved landowner.

