Stranded consignments concern Punjab basmati exporters

Trucks carrying premium basmati paddy from outside the state brought by Punjab-based exporters are stranded at the Sambhu border in Patiala as the mandi board said it would not allow the passage of the grain without scrutiny fearing parmal varieties might be smuggled along with the premium grain.

However, this has left the exporters a worried lot. They said they had been issued permits by the state agency to bring varieties that are not grown in the state to fulfil their requirements and raised objection at the trucks being stopped at the border.

“In Punjab, 1121 and 1509 varieties are largely grown but we also require varieties such as PUSA and Sunanda grown in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as our importers need variety,” said Ashok Sethi, director, Punjab Basmati Exporters Association.

He said there were almost 400 trucks stranded at the border for almost a week, which were released later after much effort, but now the goods carriers have been lining up again at the border. “The mandi board web portal for generating permits has been shut temporarily which further delays the process,” he added.

Exporters from the state mainly deal with North American, Middle Eastern and European countries for the export of the premium grain. The state contributes to almost 40% of ₹40,000 crore basmati exports from the country. “We have valid permits and the carriage should not be stopped,” said Sethi seeking respite from the “complicated” procedural system.

An official in the mandi board said there have been instances in the past that attempts were made to smuggle the parmal variety of paddy into the state along with the premium variety and to stop that all checks and regulations have been put into place.

“There is no problem as such but it takes time to monitor and check the grain coming from outside. Our teams are stationed at the border to check the grain and trucks are allowed to enter the state after sampling,” said Dalwinderjit Singh, deputy general manager of the mandi board.

Basmati production reaches 15 lakh tonnes

The total production of basmati has touched 15 lakh tonnes in the state this kharif season and the rate for a quintal has touched ₹4,300, a cause for farmers to rejoice. The total capacity of mills in the state to process basmati paddy is 20 lakh tonnes owing to which the premium paddy is transported from outside the state.

