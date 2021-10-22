Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Stray dog beaten to death in Mohali, two brothers booked
chandigarh news

Stray dog beaten to death in Mohali, two brothers booked

The brothers, Prince and Honey, were booked under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act
The accused claimed the stray dog had bitten their sister. (Reuters File Photo/For representation only)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A stray dog was mercilessly beaten to death by two brothers after it bit their sister at Raipur village in Balongi, Mohali.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police booked the brothers, Prince and Honey, under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“Prince has been arrested on the complaint of an NGO. Honey is away at Ladakh,” said Rajpal Singh, station house officer, Balongi.

During his interrogation, Prince revealed that they killed the dog by hitting its head and legs repeatedly and also filmed it to teach a lesson to their neighbours with whom they had a rift.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

High-tech LED traffic lights inaugurated in Mohali

Three succumb to dengue in Chandigarh in year’s first deaths

Seniors’ tennis: Men’s final clashes in Zirakpur today

Chandigarh: Vegetable seller kills married woman for rejecting his advances, arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP