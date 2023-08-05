Street protests ended in Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said street protests have ended in Kashmir and J&K is on path of peace and progress.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said street protests have ended in Kashmir and J&K is on path of peace and progress. (ANI File Photo)

In his address, the L-G acknowledged the contribution of the sportspersons in making J&K an emerging powerhouse of sports during his visits to Handwara area of Kupwara today where he inaugurated sports and various development projects for all round development of the district.

“Development is possible only in the conditions of peace and stability. We have a clear policy of not sparing the guilty and not touching the innocent. On the path of peace and progress, it is our collective responsibility to ensure all the citizens lead a life of prosperity and dignity,” the LG said that street protests have ended in Kashmir and now Kupwara district which was earlier known as the hotbed of militancy is becoming tourist hub.

He said, the sports hall worth ₹4 crore, equipped with best-in-class facilities, will nurture the sporting talent of local youth and optimise their development. Such facilities to the youth will also make a significant contribution in strengthening our resolve of “Har Din Khel, Sabke Liye Khel.”

He said the administration is not only ensuring economic development but also delivering social justice by providing land to landless population including tribal community.

“Our goal is to ensure a feeling of safety, security and happiness in society. We’ll ensure the expectations of people are fulfilled and all sections work shoulder to shoulder to build a new J&K,” he said.

He also highlighted the unprecedented progress achieved in various sectors and its impact on the lives of all. “Infrastructure development is progressing at a rapid pace and the common man is the main stakeholder of development processes. We have promoted border tourism to link the far-flung areas with the mainstream of development, he said, adding that the UT administration is giving due attention to the border tourism of Kupwara district.

