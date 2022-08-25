Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Street vendor booked for manhandling Chandigarh MC staff

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 25, 2022 02:01 AM IST

A street vendor, who was selling mobile phone accessories in Sector 22, used abusive language with the MC staff, manhandled him and deterred him from discharge of duty

The street vendor was booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station in Chandigarh. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A street vendor was booked for manhandling a member of an anti-encroachment team in Sector 22 on Tuesday.

Silvamani of Jagatpura village, who is working as beldar in MC’s enforcement wing, told the police that he was part of a team that was removing illegal stalls at the Sector-22 market on Tuesday.

There, a street vendor, Akshay, 27, of Sector 40, who was selling mobile phone accessories, used abusive language with him, manhandled him and deterred him from discharge of duty. He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.

On his complaint, police booked Akshay under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

