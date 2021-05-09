Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Street vendor on the run after kidnapping, raping minor girl in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Street vendor on the run after kidnapping, raping minor girl in Ludhiana

An FIR was lodged against the accused, identified as Gagan alias Gagu, 22, of Phagwara, on Saturday following a complaint by the girl’s father
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The girl was raped at a government school near her house, said police. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A street vendor allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from Rod village of Meharban and raped her at the Government Primary School near her house.

An FIR was lodged against the accused, identified as Gagan alias Gagu, 22, of Phagwara, on Saturday following a complaint by the father of the girl, who is a Class-9 student.

The complainant, a hosiery worker, stated that during the midnight of May 2, they found their daughter missing from her bed and started searching for her. After a while, they found her lying unconscious at the local Government Primary School and rushed her to the hospital. On gaining consciousness, the teenager narrated the incident to her parents on May 7.

According to her, on May 2 she heard someone knocking at their door. When she opened it, she found Gagan standing there. He allegedly made her sniff something, following which she fainted. The accused had then taken her to the Government Primary School, where he raped her and fled the spot.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused lived at his aunt’s house in Rod village and sold pickles in the streets. A case under Section 376 ( rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. A hunt is on to nab him.

A street vendor allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl from Rod village of Meharban and raped her at the Government Primary School near her house.

An FIR was lodged against the accused, identified as Gagan alias Gagu, 22, of Phagwara, on Saturday following a complaint by the father of the girl, who is a Class-9 student.

The complainant, a hosiery worker, stated that during the midnight of May 2, they found their daughter missing from her bed and started searching for her. After a while, they found her lying unconscious at the local Government Primary School and rushed her to the hospital. On gaining consciousness, the teenager narrated the incident to her parents on May 7.

According to her, on May 2 she heard someone knocking at their door. When she opened it, she found Gagan standing there. He allegedly made her sniff something, following which she fainted. The accused had then taken her to the Government Primary School, where he raped her and fled the spot.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused lived at his aunt’s house in Rod village and sold pickles in the streets. A case under Section 376 ( rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. A hunt is on to nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP