Street vendors stage sit-in at Ambala MC office over eviction

Street vendors from the city’s old cloth market on Friday staged a sit-in at the municipal corporation office against their eviction from hawking site near the bus stand.

Street vendors staging a sit-in at the Ambala MC office. (HT Photo)

They had been protesting under the leadership of JJP state spokesperson Vivek Chaudhary Lallana for the past 43 days at the bus stand.

Lallana also inquired the MC officials about the issue not being listed in the proceedings of the meeting, when it was raised by the house members last month.

Other news in brief:

Police arrests a man for vehicle theft

Chandigarh Police have arrested an ice-cream shop owner for allegedly stealing a scooter from Manimajra. The accused, who has been identified as Vinod, 28, of Old Indira Colony, was arrested on the complaint of Veerpal Singh of Gobindpura. The complainant had reported his Activa stolen from the Dera Sahib Gurudwara parking. A theft case has been registered at Manimajra police station. Police recovered the stolen Activa from the accused, who was later produced before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

Two held for snatching P’kula resident’s mobile

Panchkula Police on Friday arrested two Zirakpur residents for allegedly snatching a mobile from a Sector 12 resident. The accused have been identified as Sukhpreet and Rahul Kumar. In his complaint, Krishan Lal Verma told police that on June 30, at around 7.30 pm, the two accused, coming from Sector 12 market area, snatched his mobile before speeding away. A snatching case was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

Proclaimed offender lands in police net

Chandigarh Police arrested a proclaimed offender in connection with a May 2019 cheating case. The accused, Leelawati of Sector 19, had been booked on the complaint of Raju Yadav of Mauli Jagaran, who alleged that the accused had lured his wife Saroj to hand over ₹49,000, silver jewellery and the registry paper of his plot to her on pretext of doubling the investment. A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Maloya police station. Upon jumping the bail, she was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in June 2023.

CJM Klair distributes school kits

Chandigarh Don Bosco Navjeevan Society, in association with District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), distributed school kits to underprivileged children and those with intellectual disabilities at its Sector 47 centre. Chief judicial magistrate and secretary of DLSA Navjeet Klair distributed school kits that included books, uniforms and stationery items in the presence of the society’s director Father Reji Tom.

