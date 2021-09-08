Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Striking Punjab roadways staff to meet CM Capt Amarinder Singh today

Commuters suffered as the roadways staff strike entered Day 2 on Tuesday. The protesters said they will raise their demand of job regularisation during the meeting with Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:39 AM IST
The harried passengers at the Ludhiana bus stand as strike by Punjab roadways staff crippled the bus services across the state. All eyes are on striking staff’s meeting with CM Captain Amarinder Singh (HT photo)

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways and Punbus Contractual Employees’ Union that started an indefinite strike on Monday over its demands will meet chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday.

Even as they were assured of a meeting with the CM, nearly 8,200 outsourced and contractual employees decided to continue with their strike pending the outcome of the deliberations.

Seeking regularisation of their jobs, the drivers and conductors of the state transport undertakings have decided not to ply buses till their demands are met.

On Tuesday, the transport services remained affected as only 30% of the public buses plied on their routes across the state. The commuters were seen waiting for hours to reach their destinations.

Harkesh Kumar, state general secretary of the contractual workers’ union, said, “Last time, we postponed our strike after we were assured of a meeting with the transport minister, but nothing concrete came out of it. We will press upon the government to meet our main demand of regularising our jobs and give us in written.”

The contractual conductors are being paid 9,118 per month, while the drivers get 10,200.

The union is also demanding stringent measures to check the transport mafia, streamlining of daily hourly roaster, strengthening the state transport undertakings, implementation of equal work and equal pay and to stop unnecessary harassment of employees on the basis of daily reports.

