Stubble burning: 2.47 lakh fine imposed on 97 farmers in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: The Punjab agriculture department has imposed an environmental compensation of ₹2.47 lakh on 97 farmers while red entry was made in revenue records against 79 farmers for setting paddy residue on fire in Ludhiana district.

The action was taken on Tuesday after a meeting of the district task force set up to monitor and curb the stubble burning cases.

A fine of ₹2,500 is imposed on a farmer having 2.5 acres of land or less, while ₹5000 is imposed on farmers owning land between 2.5 acres to 5 acres. A fine of ₹10,000 is imposed on farmers owning land 5 acres or above.

Confirming the development, Ludhiana chief agricultural officer said that the violators have been identified and the process of recovering the penalties will be initiated soon.