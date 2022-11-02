Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stubble burning: 2.47 lakh fine imposed on 97 farmers in Ludhiana

Stubble burning: 2.47 lakh fine imposed on 97 farmers in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 11:43 PM IST

Farmers burn dry paddy stubble at a village in Patiala on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana: The Punjab agriculture department has imposed an environmental compensation of 2.47 lakh on 97 farmers while red entry was made in revenue records against 79 farmers for setting paddy residue on fire in Ludhiana district.

The action was taken on Tuesday after a meeting of the district task force set up to monitor and curb the stubble burning cases.

Confirming the development, Ludhiana chief agricultural officer said that the violators have been identified and the process of recovering the penalties will be initiated soon.

