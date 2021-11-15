Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stubble burning: BJP govt harassing farmers, says Hooda

Hooda said the attitude of the government towards the stubble burning problem has always been negative
Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that the government was harassing farmers for burning stubble.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Interacting with reporters in Charkhi Dadri after unveiling the statue of former MP late Chandravati, , Hooda said the attitude of the government towards the stubble burning problem has always been negative. “The government should try to solve the problem by making a concrete plan and giving proper resources and financial help to the farmers,” the former CM said.

Hooda said he has called a meeting of the Congress legislature party (CLP) on November 16 to discuss the farmers’ and other issues.

“The way fertilisers are being distributed in police stations shows the failure of the government and its incompetence. The BJP government wants to eliminate MSP and the latest example of this has been avoiding the purchase of bajra and putting obstacles in the purchase of paddy,” he said.

Hooda also visited Kitlana toll plaza at Bhiwani where farmers have been protesting against the centre’s three farm laws.

