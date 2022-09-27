Stubble burning, GST issue to come up in day-long Punjab assembly session

The one-day Punjab assembly session will be held here on Tuesday during which issues related to stubble burning, goods and services tax (GST) and power supply will be taken up for discussion.

On Sunday, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit summoned the session, thus ending the stalemate with the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, after the latter conceded and informed the governor about the issues to be discussed during the special session.

Before that Purohit had cancelled a special session called by the state government on September 22 to bring-in a confidence motion.

Speaking on schedule of the session, a cabinet minister said it will be decided in the business advisory committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning. The special session is slated to start at 11 am.

In house business, certain important amendments -- to which the cabinet gave nod on Monday -- would be to be taken up for legislative approval. Sources privy to the details of cabinet meeting revealed that there was no discussion held on the confidence motion.

