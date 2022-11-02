Stubble burning leads to spike in respiratory issues

The burning of paddy stubble followed by bursting of crackers on Diwali has also been affecting people’s health in the Majha region.

Nowadays, private and government medical facilities have been reporting a greater number of patients suffering from respiratory problems as compared to the ordinary days. Even the healthy people are finding themselves at the risk of respiratory problems.

Due to high amount of humidity, a thick layer of smog has engulfed the region for the last a few days.

Not only elders but even children are facing difficulty in breathing. Those who are prone to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are having a tough time these days. Children are complaining of cough, nasal congestion and swelling in throat.

Private and government doctors have seen an increase of 30-35% increase in the flow of patients while the officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the agriculture department are seeing no relief from such situations in the coming days too as the harvesting season is near ending.

Health experts have advised people with respiratory problems to stay indoors and eat healthy food.

“Due to the pollution caused by stubble burning, we are seeing an increase in number of cases of respiratory-related diseases. Even some people who had tested positive for Covid-19 are facing difficulties in this situation,” said Dr Swaranjit Dhawan, deputy medical commissioner (DMC) posted in Tarn Taran.

“I am suffering from cough and sore throat for the last five days. Even after taking regular medicine, I am not feeling better,” said 28-year-old Komal Rampal of Amritsar.