Stubble burning: New policy to attract private investment in biomass power projects soon

: The Haryana government will soon implement a policy aimed at curbing incidents of crop residue burning and ensure proper management of paddy straw.

The new and renewable energy department has prepared a draft policy Haryana Ex-Situ Management of Paddy Straw Policy – 2022 which was deliberated on Monday at a meeting held by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

The chief secretary said that the decisions and suggestions taken in the meeting would be incorporated in this policy and final approval will be given by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

He said that the new policy aimed to create a conducive environment to attract private investment in paddy straw-based biomass power projects, industries, compress biogas plants, waste to energy plants, brick-kilns, packaging materials and bio fuels etc.

Apart from this, it is also to encourage the farmers to cut, bale and store paddy straw produced in their fields and facilitate them to sell it for use in various projects.

Through this policy, a link will be established between farmers and industries, gaushalas and end users for demand and supply management of crop residues. Also, emphasis will be laid on the use of stubble in power plants, industrial boilers, brick kilns or any other industrial, commercial or institutional establishments in the state. Promotion of Research and Development in new technologies is also one of the main objectives of this policy, Kaushal said.

The chief secretary said that various strategies will be adopted to promote the use of stubble and biomass. Various financial incentives have also been provided in the draft of this policy to promote the use of paddy straw as major feed material in power projects, CBG plants, ethanol and other biofuels. He said that district wise mapping strategy for stubble demand has also been included in the policy.

Kaushal said that after the approval of the chief minister, wide publicity will be done through information, education and communication (IEC) activities for effective implementation of the policy and farmers will be made aware about proper management of stubble.

It was informed in the meeting that the agriculture department is providing baling units (Hay rake, Shrub Master and Straw Baler) under individual category at 50 per cent subsidy. About 80 per cent subsidy will be provided for establishment of custom hiring centres under CRM scheme.

During the current financial year, 290 baling units have been allocated in the identified cluster for the 2G ethanol plant at Bohali, Panipat so far. Apart from this, various steps are being taken by the department for crop residue management.