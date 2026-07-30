Student ‘assaults’ principal after reprimand, footage filmed, shared

A Class 11 student of a government school in Ludhiana allegedly assaulted his principal following a disciplinary warning to maintain proper conduct. The student allegedly recorded the video of the assault with the help of his friend and later circulated it on social media. The matter came to light on Thursday as students observed Guru Purnima.

The principal reportedly escaped without serious injuries, while the student fled the scene after the incident. (HT File)

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The incident took place at a government school in Ludhiana, where the student was reportedly called to the principal’s office over complaints related to indiscipline. According to the school authorities, the student had been questioned for sporting multiple tattoos, maintaining an unconventional hairstyle and allegedly violating school discipline norms.

The principal reprimanded the student and advised him to follow the school’s code of conduct. However, the student entered into an “argument” with the principal.

According to the complaint filed with the police, after school hours, when the principal left the campus on his scooter and was heading home, the student allegedly intercepted him on the way and assaulted him.

The principal reportedly escaped without serious injuries, while the student fled the scene after the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, a video of the “assault” appeared on social media. The school authorities alleged that another student recorded the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, a video of the “assault” appeared on social media. The school authorities alleged that another student recorded the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The school’s campus manager said the school administration had taken disciplinary action and removed the student from the school rolls.

Machhiwara SHO sub-inspector Charanjit Singh confirmed that police had received a complaint from the principal regarding the alleged assault. He said they were also examining the video and trying to determine who recorded and uploaded it on social media.

“The parents of the students concerned have been called to the police station. The matter is being investigated and legal action will be taken as per law,” the SHO said.