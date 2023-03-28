‘Student Life Cycle’ launched at PGIMER

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has introduced a newly developed academic management system, “Student Life Cycle”.

Student Life Cycle was launched by Dr Vivek Lal, director of PGIMER, on Monday.

The product was launched by Dr Vivek Lal, director of PGIMER, on Monday.

Student Life Cycle will cater to the complete management of admissions, examinations and payments for all students enrolled in various postgraduate and postdoctoral courses of the institute. The software will oversee the entire journey of students from admission to the declaration of results and even after they become alumni.

Each student will be assigned a unique identification number during the admission process making all relevant student records accessible through the software. Student Life Cycle will allow students to access their personal records, including information about their progress, exams and fees, and they can request specific information to be sent to them via email or SMS.

In the next phase, this feature will be integrated with the Digi-locker system, enabling students to conveniently access their academic documents and certificates related to their academic qualifications. These documents will also be reflected in the software.

