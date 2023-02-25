Student loses finger in college brawl at Kharar

The little finger of a student was severed after some outsiders attacked hostellers with sharp-edged weapons at Polytechnic College, Khuni Majra, Kharar, on Thursday evening.

Kharar police have arrested three of the 33 accused that includes a student of the college. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have arrested three of the 33 accused that includes a student of the polytechnic.

The arrested accused are Manveer Singh, Satvir, alias Sattu, and Yogesh Rana, who studies at the polytechnic.

The student who lost his finger in the attack, Shivam Kumar, underwent surgery at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In his police statement, Shivam said he and other hostellers were playing cricket in the hostel ground on Thursday evening, when Yogesh turned up there with outsiders after the permissible time of 5 pm. When the hostellers confronted them about this, Yogesh slapped one of them.

Shivam said they alerted the hostel warden, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Yogesh returned with around 30 accomplices and attacked them with rods, swords and other sharp-edged weapons. In the attack, the little finger of his left hand was severed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, three victims, including Shivam, Raj Kumar and Sidharth, were rushed to the Kharar civil hospital, from where Shivam was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The accused have been booked under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar City police station.

Police said the victims were out of danger.

On why attempt to murder charges were not included in the FIR despite the victims being attacked with swords, Kharar City SHO didn’t respond to the query. The three arrested accused were produced before a local court on Friday and sent to three-day police custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}