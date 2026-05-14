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Student safety, jobs, quota: JKSA raises key issues with Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs

The delegation raised concern over the continued incidents of profiling, harassment, intimidation, and discrimination faced by Kashmiri students studying across various parts of the country.

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and submitted a detailed representation highlighting the concerns of students, youth, aspirants, tribal communities, and marginalised sections of Jammu & Kashmir.

A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday met the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and submitted a detailed representation highlighting the concerns of students, youth, aspirants, tribal communities, and marginalised sections of Jammu & Kashmir. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The delegation was headed by the advisor of the association, Peerzada Mehboob-Ul-Haq.

It briefed the members of the committee on the growing socio-economic challenges confronting the youth of Jammu & Kashmir. The delegation urged urgent institutional intervention to address critical issues relating to unemployment, discrimination, educational distress, mental health concerns, tribal rights, and constitutional safeguards affecting students, aspirants, and marginalised communities in the region.

During the interaction, the delegation raised concern over the continued incidents of profiling, harassment, intimidation, and discrimination faced by Kashmiri students studying across various parts of the country. The delegation informed the committee that such incidents create fear, insecurity, and psychological distress among students pursuing education outside Jammu & Kashmir and adversely affect social integration. It urged the committee to recommend robust grievance redressal mechanisms, sensitisation initiatives, and institutional safeguards to ensure dignity, protection, and equal treatment for Kashmiri students across India.

The association expressed hope that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs would take serious cognisance of the issues raised and recommend necessary policy interventions to uphold justice, constitutional rights, dignity, inclusion, and equal opportunities for the students, youth, and marginalised communities of Jammu & Kashmir

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Student safety, jobs, quota: JKSA raises key issues with Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs
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