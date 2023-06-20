Students, teachers take out protest march in Rohtak

Students and teachers of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences on Tuesday took out a protest march from their campuses to the office of the deputy commissioner to protest against the state government’s decision to generate their economic resources at university-level itself for sustenance of the universities.

They raised slogans against the government. Rohtak SDM Rakesh Kumar received a memorandum from protesters. A minor scuffle also took place between the protesters and police when the cops closed the gate near the secretariat.

