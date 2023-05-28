Students attend awareness sessions at RRR centres in Ludhiana

Students of various schools attended awareness camps at the municipal corporation’s RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) centres. As many as 19 RRR centres have been established by the civic body under the “Meri life, mera swachh shehar” campaign.

Students during a rally to spread awareness about RRR centres in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The visit was organised by the civic body to motivate the residents to donate old and used items at the RRR centres. Various competitions, including essay writing and painting are also being organised at the school level under the campaign.

Corporation sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota and community facilitator Kuljit Kaur said that students of SDP Model Senior Secondary School were taken to the centre in SDP College for Girls. The students and MC officials spread awareness about the campaign among the residents of nearby areas.

The students donated old clothes and shoes, among other items, during the session.

Similar activities were also organised across the city by zonal teams of the civic body.

Chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Ameer Singh Bajwa and community facilitator Anju Bala said that the students from BCM Senior Secondary School visited the centre on Metro road. The students also pledged to keep their surroundings clean on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Essay writing and painting competitions were organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Awana.

CSI Gurinder Singh said that a civic body team from Zone D also took the students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, to the nearby RRR centre.

Civic body officials said that residents can donate used and old clothes, books, electronic items, furniture, footwear and sports equipment, etc., at the centres.

The campaign will continue till June 5, which is observed World Environment Day. The centres will remain operational from 7 am to 2 pm for the duration of the campaign.

MC staffers appealed to the residents and NGOs to join hands and donate at the centres so that the items can be donated to those who need them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}