Students of Classes 5, 8 and 10 to be promoted without exams in Punjab

Amid the continuing Covid surge, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that all Class 5, 8 and 10 students be promoted to the next class, without any exam. A decision on Class 12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams, which have already been postponed, will be taken later based on the emerging situation.

The chief minister took these decisions during a virtual Covid review meeting with top officials and medical experts in Chandigarh.

Captain Amarinder Singh said while the state has closed all educational institutions till April 30, bringing down the positivity in the 11-20 age group, relief is needed to be provided to schoolchildren going for exams.

For Class 5 students, since exams for four out of five subjects have already been conducted, results may be declared by the PSEB on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in respect of four subjects, ignoring the fifth subject. Results for Classes 8 and 10 will be declared on the basis of the pre-board exams or the internal assessment of the respective schools, the chief minister told the education department.

The chief minister, who had earlier this week written to the Union education minister in this regard, also expressed satisfaction at the Centre’s decision to postpone Class 12 CBSE exams and cancel the Class 10 CBSE exams in view of the pandemic.

Medical education minister OP Soni, education minister Vijay Inder Singla, chief secretary Vini Mahajan, DGP Dinkar Gupta were among those who attended the meeting.