Bhiwani college’s decision to bar students from taking admission in 2nd PG course opposed

Students have opposed the decision of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, to bar those who have done postgraduation in one subject from taking admission in another regular postgraduation course, UG course, diploma and certificate course.

Students have opposed the decision of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, to bar those who have done postgraduation in one subject from taking admission in another regular postgraduation course, UG course, diploma and certificate course. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university has mentioned this on point no 14 in the general guidelines issued for admission procedure.

Student leaders have called the varsity’s decision a ‘diktat’ and accused them of stopping them from taking education and exploring other options.

As many as 65 colleges are affiliated to CBLU in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts, with 15,979 seats for undergraduate students and 2,680 for postgraduate students.

Jannayak Janata Party’s student wing INSO national president Pradeep Deswal claimed that the university’s decision is an attack on Article 21 of the fundamental rights.

“How can the university stop a student who had done postgraduation in one subject from taking admission in another. We will approach the high court against this,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praveen Boora, a student from CBLU, said he had pursued postgraduation from one subject and this year he was planning to take admission in another PG course, but the varsity’s move has created hurdles in his way.

“Hundreds of students have to bear the brunt of this move, and this will surely bring disrepute to the institution,” he added.

Prof RK Mittal, vice-chancellor of CBLU, said many students take admission in second postgraduation and they left the course mid-way and many of them even did not attend the classes.

“This decision was taken so that students who really want to pursue postgraduation can continue their education,” the VC added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON