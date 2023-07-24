Haryana: Sub-inspector ‘threatens’ complainant, booked

A sub-inspector, who was posted in Hansi’s Bass police station was booked for allegedly thrashing a complainant and mounting pressure on him to take back a complaint pertaining to land dispute.

A spokesman of Hansi police said the SI was booked for misbehaving and threatening a complainant and a departmental enquiry has been started against him.

In his complaint to the police, Dalbir of Kharkara village said he had filed a complaint against six persons pertaining to a land dispute.

“SI Karambir had called me to the police station last week and one person from opponent side was also present there. The SI mounted pressure on me to either take back complaint or compromise. When I refused, he hit me on my back and threatened to book me in a fake case, if I failed to follow his instructions,” he added.

