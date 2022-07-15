Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sub-inspector held for taking 4,000 bribe in Rewari

Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The state vigilance bureau has nabbed a sub-inspector, Anil Kumar, who was posted in Rewari while accepting a bribe of 4,000 to settle a land dispute.

A spokesman of the vigilance bureau said Rajender, a resident of Bhotwas in Rewari, had a land dispute with co-villager Satdev.

“Anil Kumar was the investigating officer and he had called both the parties and sorted out their issue. He sought 4,000 from Rajender as he had sorted the issue without any police action. We had arrested him red-handed while accepting the bribe,” the spokesman added.

