Submit replies for upcoming assembly session through NeVA: Govt

: The Haryana government has directed the administrative secretaries to submit replies related to the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

The winter session of the assembly will start on December 26 and is likely to last three days.

An official spokesperson said steps are being taken towards making the Haryana Vidhan Sabha proceedings completely digital.

The state government has issued a letter to all the administrative secretaries, instructing them to adhere to the NeVA portal while submitting the replies and all assembly session-related work, the spokesperson said.