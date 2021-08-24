Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Submit report on plea against nod to wood-based industries: NGT to Punjab
chandigarh news

Submit report on plea against nod to wood-based industries: NGT to Punjab

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought a factual report in the matter from the principal chief conservator of forest and head of forest force, Punjab, within a month
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:03 AM IST
New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Punjab forest department to submit report on a plea challenging a decision allowing wood-based industries to operate without any restriction.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought a factual report in the matter from the principal chief conservator of forest and head of forest force, Punjab, within a month.

According to the plea, the forest cover in Punjab is already very low and permitting unlimited number of wood-based industries merely on the condition that the source of wood should be agro forestry species from non-forest land, imported wood and wood from other states will not be adequate safeguards against illegal deforestation.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Umeed challenging decision of the state-level committee (SLC), Punjab, which allowed wood-based industries to operate.

The applicant has stated that to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court, the ministry of environment and forests has issued ‘Wood Based Industries (Establishment & Regulation) Guidelines, 2016’ which require assessment of availability of timber. The plea also referred to Saw Mill Rules, 2017, formulated by Punjab, which permitted establishment of a wood-based industry within 100 metre aerial distance from notified government block forests and demarcated and non-demarcated protected forests.

It said without compiling district-wise and species-wise data of timber availability and consumption, Punjab has taken the impugned decision to permit wood-based industries without any restriction of number.

