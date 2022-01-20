Substandard work under Smart City mission: Council of Engineers submits complaint against Ludhiana MC chief

Criticising the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) over alleged poor-quality work under Smart City mission, Council of Engineers have submitted a complaint to chief secretary against municipal corporation (MC) commissioner-cum-CEO of LSCL Pardeep Sabharwal on Wednesday.

Engineers’ body also accused MC of allowing a trial run at the incomplete Pakhowal road railway under bridge (RUB) on January 1 just to please the ruling party leaders. Also, the complaint has been made against the poor-quality road construction work at Malhar road, as the material started wearing off two months after it was constructed.

A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to the principal secretary of local bodies department wherein the engineers’ body highlighted the anomalies in poor quality construction works.

President of the body Kapil Arora said, “RCC work at side retaining walls of RUB is poor and the existing bolts and nuts of the MS structure are rusty. Further no slip has been established at Malhar road and the width of the road has also been reduced paving way for traffic jams.”

Arora also highlighted the delay in completing the Pakhowal road RUB project. He also sought compensation for the public due to the harassment, traffic jams and air pollution which is being caused due to the delay in completing the project. Also, he complained that the authorities have still failed to remove interlocking installed around 1m radius of trees, despite the orders issued by NGT in the past. Roots of the trees are being damaged due to the illegal practice.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “The department is keeping a check on the quality of work and we will also look into the matter highlighted by the engineers’ body. If anomalies are found, then action will be taken against the contractor.”

