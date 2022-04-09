Successive Punjab governments stalled Centre’s housing scheme for political gains: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused successive state governments in Punjab of stalling the Centre’s affordable housing scheme for poor, for political gains.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Friday, BJP leaders, including party’s chief spokesperson Anil Sareen and district unit president Pushpinder Singal, stated that 3.10 crore houses have been established under the scheme across the country and financial aid ₹3.53 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries. Out of these, 2.52 crore houses have been established in rural areas and 58 lakh houses in urban areas, they stated.

“But Punjab is lagging behind in the implementation of the scheme. Only 1.60 lakh houses have been established here, out of which 53,000 are in urban areas and over 23,000 houses are in rural areas,” said Sareen, adding the Union has spent ₹1,605 crore on the scheme in Punjab.

“Successive state governments are deliberately delaying the implementation of the welfare scheme so that the BJP-led Union government doesn’t get credit for the same. It is unfortunate that poor people are being deprived of the Union government schemes,” said Sareen while adding that BJP will now organise camps in the district to spread awareness regarding the Centre’s schemes.