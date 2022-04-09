Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Successive Punjab governments stalled Centre’s housing scheme for political gains: BJP

BJP leaders alleged that the state was lagging behind in the implementation of Centre’s housing scheme, with only 1.60 lakh houses have been established, blaming it on past Punjab governments
Published on Apr 09, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused successive state governments in Punjab of stalling the Centre’s affordable housing scheme for poor, for political gains.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Friday, BJP leaders, including party’s chief spokesperson Anil Sareen and district unit president Pushpinder Singal, stated that 3.10 crore houses have been established under the scheme across the country and financial aid 3.53 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries. Out of these, 2.52 crore houses have been established in rural areas and 58 lakh houses in urban areas, they stated.

“But Punjab is lagging behind in the implementation of the scheme. Only 1.60 lakh houses have been established here, out of which 53,000 are in urban areas and over 23,000 houses are in rural areas,” said Sareen, adding the Union has spent 1,605 crore on the scheme in Punjab.

“Successive state governments are deliberately delaying the implementation of the welfare scheme so that the BJP-led Union government doesn’t get credit for the same. It is unfortunate that poor people are being deprived of the Union government schemes,” said Sareen while adding that BJP will now organise camps in the district to spread awareness regarding the Centre’s schemes.

