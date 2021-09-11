Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Suicide prevention in focus during discussion at Panjab University
Chandigarh inspector general of prisons, Omvir Bishnoi, said that most youngsters are not being able to share their issues with their peers, parents and teachers, which is the main cause of their emotional conflict. (Representative image)
Chandigarh inspector general of prisons, Omvir Bishnoi, said that most youngsters are not being able to share their issues with their peers, parents and teachers, which is the main cause of their emotional conflict. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Suicide prevention in focus during discussion at Panjab University

World Suicide Prevention Day was observed virtually at Panjab University on Friday; Chandigarh DGP spoke on the need to create awareness about suicide prevention in the society
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:55 AM IST

World Suicide Prevention Day was observed virtually at Panjab University on Friday. UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan inaugurated the event. “Suicide among youngsters is increasing and the society must focus on prevention. Today’s youth are facing peculiar challenges in terms of career, education and ongoing uncertainty toward life,” he said.

He added that suicide rates have increased by 3.4% as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report of 2019, and that there have been 51 suicides in Chandigarh this year, out of which 15 were female and 38 were male. Last year, there were 151 suicides in the city.

UT inspector general of prisons, Omvir Bishnoi, said, “Most of today’s youngsters are not being able to share their issues with their peers, parents and teachers, which is the main cause of their emotional conflict.”

Dinesh Kataria, head of psychiatry, Lady Harding Medical College, in his address said that emotional turmoil and non-directional thought are major causes of suicides among youngsters.

Pro-vice chancellor of SGT University Gurgaon, NS Tung, moderated a panel discussion in which six speakers shared their expertise and discussed the role of society to eradicate suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.