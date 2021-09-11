Suicide prevention in focus during discussion at Panjab University

World Suicide Prevention Day was observed virtually at Panjab University on Friday. UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan inaugurated the event. “Suicide among youngsters is increasing and the society must focus on prevention. Today’s youth are facing peculiar challenges in terms of career, education and ongoing uncertainty toward life,” he said.

He added that suicide rates have increased by 3.4% as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report of 2019, and that there have been 51 suicides in Chandigarh this year, out of which 15 were female and 38 were male. Last year, there were 151 suicides in the city.

UT inspector general of prisons, Omvir Bishnoi, said, “Most of today’s youngsters are not being able to share their issues with their peers, parents and teachers, which is the main cause of their emotional conflict.”

Dinesh Kataria, head of psychiatry, Lady Harding Medical College, in his address said that emotional turmoil and non-directional thought are major causes of suicides among youngsters.

Pro-vice chancellor of SGT University Gurgaon, NS Tung, moderated a panel discussion in which six speakers shared their expertise and discussed the role of society to eradicate suicide.