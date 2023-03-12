Sukhbir Badal slams Bhagwant Mann over law and order situation in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Sunday chided Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over law-and-order situation in the state. He stated that in the past one year, since the Bhagwant Mann-led government came into power, the law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed. He also slammed the central government for their policies over Punjab.

Badal stated that in the past one year, since the Bhagwant Mann-led government came into power, the law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed (HT Photo)

Badal addressed chief minister Bhagwant Mann as “Bhagwant Beiman (dishonest)”. “There is total lawlessness in the state. The police are confused over whether they should follow orders of Bhagwant Mann or Arvind Kejriwal,” Badal was addressing the media after visiting the house of district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka in Model Gram area on Sunday.

Badal said that not only chief minister Bhagwant Mann, but the entire government is “also a puppet” in the hands of AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.