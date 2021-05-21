Sukhbir demands waiver of power, water bills for Covid-hit

BATHINDA

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded waiver of power bills for both domestic and industrial consumers for a period of six months to help people amid coronavirus outbreak.

At Ferozepur, he said that the government should also give relief from water bills and other taxes. Sukhbir was in the district to inaugurate a 25-bed Covid care centre in which all beds are equipped with oxygen concentrators at Gurdwara Jaamniwala at Bazidpur.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur said this was the fourth Covid centre started by the SGPC to provide free treatment to patients.

Expressing concern over the non-availability of several Covid medicines, SAD chief said the situation could go worse as several parts of Punjab, particularly the Malwa belt, is under the grip of a pandemic.

He said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should now step out of his farmhouse and meet people to understand hardships faced by them.