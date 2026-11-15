Sukhbir re-inducts Jagir Kaur into SAD; appoints her Bholath halqa incharge ahead of Punjab polls

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Sunday rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, marking her second return to the party in as many years. Sukhbir also appealed to other leaders who had parted ways with the SAD to return and strengthen the organisation. (HT Photo)

The SAD appointed Kaur as the party’s halqa (constituency) in-charge for Bholath.

Kaur is the second prominent leader to return to SAD in recent days. Last week, former lawmaker Prem Singh Chandumajra and his son, former Akali MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, were also re-inducted into the party.

Kaur admits leaving party was a mistake Kaur, 72, said she shared a long-standing personal association with the Akali Dal and its late patron, Parkash Singh Badal. Admitting that leaving the party had been a mistake, Kaur pledged to work for its welfare and strengthening.

Kaur was expelled from SAD in November 2022 after she decided to contest the SGPC presidential election against the party’s official candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami. She lost the election. She returned to the SAD in March 2024 but later parted ways with the party and joined the breakaway SAD (Punar Surjit) in August 2025.

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At the re-induction ceremony on Sunday at Begowal village in the Bholath assembly constituency, Sukhbir said Kaur’s return would strengthen the SAD’s organisational presence in the Doaba region, where she has considerable political influence.

“Kaur had worked dedicatedly for the welfare of the Akali Dal before leaving the party over certain differences...I appeal to all Akali leaders who have left the party to rejoin the SAD, which is the only organisation representing the Sikh Panth, and help drive the enemies of the Panth out of Punjab,” he said.

Punjab will go to assembly polls early next year.