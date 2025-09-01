Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Sukhbir leads prayers, relief efforts for flood-hit Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 04:38 am IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday led a prayer (ardas) at the Kartarpur Corridor entrance for flood-affected people in both Indian and Pakistani Punjab. The gathering urged divine intervention to stop the rain and protect lives and livestock.

Sukhbir criticised the AAP government for failing to take preventive flood measures, claiming poor preparedness worsened the crisis. He also alleged no substantial aid was provided to villagers by government officials.

During his visit to flood-hit areas in Gurdaspur, Dera Baba Nanak and Hargobindpur, Sukhbir distributed over 100 trolleys of relief material and appealed to industry and urban residents to support affected farmers. He praised the SGPC for running langars and medical camps.

