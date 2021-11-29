Sukhbir unveils 13-point programme to boost industry at Ludhiana meet

In a bid to win over industrialists and traders ahead of the assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced to take a slew of measures for the welfare of the business community if his party is voted to power in 2022.

The announcement was made during an industry-trader meet organised by SAD here on Sunday, during which Sukhbir also released SAD-BSP alliance’s 13-point programme, promising to launch ‘Make your own policy’ scheme and ‘Build Punjab’ agency. Industrialists and traders from different parts of the state participated in the meet that lasted for around three hours.

Promising a separate ministry for the development of the MSME sector, Sukhbir said ‘Make your own policy’ scheme will enable the business community to frame policies. “An advisory board comprising industrialists and traders will also be established and the focus will be to revive and encourage the existing industries of Punjabis,” he said. He also promised a 200-acre skill university in Ludhiana which will train professionals for motorcycle, cycle, hosiery and other industries in the region.

Sukhbir announced a slew of other incentives, including 50% reduction in external development charges (EDC) and registry charges; ₹10-lakh insurance cover as well as pension scheme for small traders, and interest free loans and interest subsidies. He said the industry will not be shifted from Mixed Land Use areas in 2023 and the deadline in the master plan will be extended.

Promising power at ₹5 per unit for the industry and traders, he said big industry as well as focal point associations will be allowed to establish their own solar power plants. “Special incentives will be given to the industrial sector for expansion,” he said.

“Our purpose will be to end red-tape and rely on self declaration only. Trade and industry with a turnover of less than ₹25 lakh will not have to maintain books. Only a small lump sum amount will be charged from them,” he said.

For the real estate sector, ‘Build Punjab’ agency will be established to regulate the functioning and issue all clearances within 45 days.