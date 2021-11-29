Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sukhbir unveils 13-point programme to boost industry at Ludhiana meet
chandigarh news

Sukhbir unveils 13-point programme to boost industry at Ludhiana meet

Industrialists and traders from different parts of Punjab participated in the meet that lasted for around three hours
Sukhbir Badal announced 13-point programme during an industry-trader meet organised by SAD in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a bid to win over industrialists and traders ahead of the assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced to take a slew of measures for the welfare of the business community if his party is voted to power in 2022.

The announcement was made during an industry-trader meet organised by SAD here on Sunday, during which Sukhbir also released SAD-BSP alliance’s 13-point programme, promising to launch ‘Make your own policy’ scheme and ‘Build Punjab’ agency. Industrialists and traders from different parts of the state participated in the meet that lasted for around three hours.

Promising a separate ministry for the development of the MSME sector, Sukhbir said ‘Make your own policy’ scheme will enable the business community to frame policies. “An advisory board comprising industrialists and traders will also be established and the focus will be to revive and encourage the existing industries of Punjabis,” he said. He also promised a 200-acre skill university in Ludhiana which will train professionals for motorcycle, cycle, hosiery and other industries in the region.

RELATED STORIES

Sukhbir announced a slew of other incentives, including 50% reduction in external development charges (EDC) and registry charges; 10-lakh insurance cover as well as pension scheme for small traders, and interest free loans and interest subsidies. He said the industry will not be shifted from Mixed Land Use areas in 2023 and the deadline in the master plan will be extended.

Promising power at 5 per unit for the industry and traders, he said big industry as well as focal point associations will be allowed to establish their own solar power plants. “Special incentives will be given to the industrial sector for expansion,” he said.

“Our purpose will be to end red-tape and rely on self declaration only. Trade and industry with a turnover of less than 25 lakh will not have to maintain books. Only a small lump sum amount will be charged from them,” he said.

For the real estate sector, ‘Build Punjab’ agency will be established to regulate the functioning and issue all clearances within 45 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP