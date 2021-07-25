Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sukhbir visits elderly protester at Matka Chowk

Calling him the spirit of ‘Kisan Andolan’, the Shiromani Akali Dal president says people must learn from him; adds that he has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for the repeal of three agricultural laws
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with Baba Labh Singh at Matka Chowk in Chandigarh. (PTI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday visited Baba Labh Singh at Chandigarh’s Matka Chowk to express solidarity with the aged protester from Haryana’s Karnal, who has been for the last five months sitting there to support the farmers’ agitation.

Calling him the spirit of ‘Kisan Andolan’, Sukhbir said people must learn from him. “He is a true inspiration of selfless service,” he added.

The SAD president said he came to know about the unique protest of Baba Labh Singh when he saw his video during the ongoing Parliament session.

He said Baba’s protest has inspired thousands to join the ‘Kisan Andolan’ and he has become a symbol of the peaceful struggle for the repeal of three agricultural laws.

