Sukhu govt reinstates Dharamshala, Mandi cyber police stations

The Himachal Pradesh government has reinstated two cyber crime police stations at Dharamshala and Mandi which were shut down after the change of the government in December last year. The cyber crime police stations were opened by previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government keeping in view the increasing number of online frauds and other cyber crimes.

However, after coming to power, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress notified more than 600 offices and institutes opened by the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in last nine months of its tenure.

A notification reinstating the cyber police station has been issued by principal secretary (home).

With this the state would have three cyber police stations. Shimla police station has jurisdiction over Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Baddi police districts.

Dharamshala police station would have Kangra, Una, Chamba and Nurpur police districts and Mandi police station has Mandi, Hamirpur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.