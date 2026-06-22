Sukhu performs yoga with 2,000 people in Hamirpur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday presided over a state-level programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day organised by the department of ayush at the Synthetic Track Ground of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Anu, Hamirpur. Sukhu inaugurated the yoga session by lighting a ceremonial lamp and offering prayers to Lord Dhanvantari. (@SukhuSukhvinder)

The CM practiced yoga for about 45 minutes along with nearly 2,000 participants, including senior citizens, youth and children. Sukhu inaugurated the yoga session by lighting a ceremonial lamp and offering prayers to Lord Dhanvantari. He also released a booklet related to International Day of Yoga. The booklet contains a concise compilation of important information about various yoga postures and practices.

Guv leads Yoga Day celebrations at historic Ridge

Meanwhile, Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta led the celebrations on the occasion of the International Yoga Day by participating in a mass yoga session organised at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla. The programme was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Police department in collaboration with the department of AYUSH.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said that today, India’s ancient tradition of yoga has been embraced by people across the world. He emphasised that efforts should be made to promote yoga in every household so that every individual can lead a healthy and balanced life.

“A healthy body is the foundation of a healthy mind. Yoga provides a holistic path to physical fitness, mental well-being and spiritual growth,” he said.