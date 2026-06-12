Sukhu raises RDG, other major issues of Himachal in NITI Aayog meeting

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Prime Minister to constitute a high-level committee to assess the losses incurred on the hill state due to halt in Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), natural disasters, the deprivation of a fair amount of free power from hydropower projects, and revenue losses due to the GST regime.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini during the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Participating in the 11th Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog, held in New Delhi under the theme “Inclusive human development for Viksit Bharat” and chaired by the PM, Sukhu said Himachal is contributing to the country’s growth despite these limitations.

The governing council deliberated on strategies to translate the vision into measurable outcomes and ensure inclusive growth across the country, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu said the high-level committee should present a detailed report to the Centre so that the state can receive its due share. He further elaborated that discontinuation of RDG posed a major blow to state’s economy. Sukhu said the discontinuation of RDG posed a major blow to the state’s economy. He said the ₹25,000 crore provided to the state is insufficient to compensate for the loss, demanding an increase to ₹50,000 crore so that development activities can proceed in a smooth manner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling Himachal green frontier of the country, the CM said that state requires special attention from GoI in order to translate the vision of Viksit Bharat in its true letter and spirit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling Himachal green frontier of the country, the CM said that state requires special attention from GoI in order to translate the vision of Viksit Bharat in its true letter and spirit. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said that Himachal provides ₹90,000 crore ecological services to the country as per a study conducted by Indian Institute of Forest Management, however, the state is not being compensated accordingly against its contribution towards preserving ecology.

He said that Himachal was being deprived of fair amount of free power on 13,000 MW power being produced in the state and added that state has still not received arrears amounting to ₹7,000 crore from BBMB. He also mentioned that state bore the brunt of natural disasters and added still awaits the announced ₹1,500 crore special assistance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Listing out the achievements of the state on human development indicators, Sukhu said that state was declared fully literate in year 2025 and ranked 6th in year 2026 in school education in performance grading index report. State ranked 21st in this index in year 2022 when this government assumed charge. The state registers 43 percent gross enrollment ratio in higher education which is 28.4 percent higher than national average ratio. He added that state has maintained it’s excellent performance in the National Family and Health Survey Report - 6.

The CM said that state is poised to become best state in green energy soon due to various initiatives, including promoting solar energy, green hydrogen, pump storage and battery storage etc. He said the interests of the state be protected while executing the ambitious Chandrabhaga-Ravi-Beas link project for better water management. He detailed the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojna which aims to identify 1.5 lakh poorest-of-poor families and make them self-reliant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister stressed the need for air connectivity to attract tourists from home and abroad.He sought the development of Gaggal airport in Kangra district so that the state can be part of ‘one state, one international destination’

He also briefed about the aggressive anti chitta campaign of state government to discourage substance abuse. He requested for support in intelligence network and inter-agency cooperation.